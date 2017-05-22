Two killed in separate York County crashes Sunday - | WBTV Charlotte

Two killed in separate York County crashes Sunday

WBTV graphic
YORK COUNTY, SC (WBTV) -

Two people, including a teen, were killed in separate crashes in York County Sunday afternoon. 

The Union County Sheriff's Office says the first crash involved a motorcycle and happened around 2 p.m. on Ridge Road near Roanoke Church Road. 

The second crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on US 74 between Wingate and Marshville. Deputies say there were multiple injuries reported in the crash and that a teen was killed.

No names or further details surrounding the crashes have been released. 

