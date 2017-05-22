Two killed in separate York County crashes Sunday

Catawba College is expanding its presence in downtown Salisbury, but also closing the Innes Street storefront location.More >>
Catawba College is expanding its presence in downtown Salisbury, but also closing the Innes Street storefront location.More >>
He had been found nearly 20 miles from his StoneCrest home.More >>
He had been found nearly 20 miles from his StoneCrest home.More >>
Provided to WBTV by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Michael Walker, a 2015 graduate of Cox Mill High School in Concord, also graduated with transferable college courses under his belt by taking advantage of the Career & College Promise program offered by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.More >>
Provided to WBTV by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College: Michael Walker, a 2015 graduate of Cox Mill High School in Concord, also graduated with transferable college courses under his belt by taking advantage of the Career & College Promise program offered by Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.More >>
A man described as a "one man crime wave" was arrested over the weekend by Salisbury Police. Bobby Joe Skidmore, 30, was charged with common law robbery, resisting police, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespassing, and a parole violation.More >>
A man described as a "one man crime wave" was arrested over the weekend by Salisbury Police. Bobby Joe Skidmore, 30, was charged with common law robbery, resisting police, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny, second degree trespassing, and a parole violation.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the first crash involved a motorcycle and happened around 2 p.m. on Ridge Road near Roanoke Church Road.More >>
The Union County Sheriff's Office says the first crash involved a motorcycle and happened around 2 p.m. on Ridge Road near Roanoke Church Road.More >>