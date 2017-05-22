Silver Alert issued for endangered 73-year-old Caldwell County man

A 73-year-old Caldwell County man is missing and believed to be endangered.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for Raymond Arthur Stewart early Monday morning.

Stewart is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as being around 6'4" and 160 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Arthur was last seen on Sparks Drive in Hudson and drives a 1997 burgundy Ford F50 with NC license plate PBN3832.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caldwell County Sheriff's Department at 828-758-2324.

