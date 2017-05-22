Crews battle house fire in University City

A fire broke out at a two-story home in Charlotte's University City area early Monday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department says they were called to the fire just before 5 a.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Conifer Street, with heavy smoke and fire showing.

The homeowner says everyone, including the dog, was able to escape safely. The fire started over the garage and grew to large flames that ate through the roof.

There's no word on what may have sparked the flames.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.