More rain coming...tonight

Good morning! Today is Monday, May 22. This is Christine Sperow in the WBTV newsroom. I wanted you to have a first look at stories making headlines now on WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

We got a soaking rain yesterday and more is coming! In fact, a First Alert Day is already declared so you're prepared for more rain that's expected to fall tonight and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Al Conklin is pinpointing who will see the rain and the timing of it so you can plan ahead. You can trust you're getting the most accurate forecast! There are also issues with power outages right now, we also spotted crews working on clearing a downed tree. We'll let you know what you need to look out for.

A Charlotte Uber driver is missing and his family is worried about his safety. We'll be showing a picture of 44-year-old Marlo Medina-Chevez and we'll have a description of his vehicle.



LIVE: Neighbors in a Lincolnton apartment complex woke up to hateful vandalism this weekend. Racist and homophobic slurs were spray-painted at the Woodhill Apartments some time in the overnight hours. WBTV's Mark Davenport will play the reaction neighbors had when they saw this.

NEW at 6:45 a.m.: Are you working out today? You'll have to see this new fitness fad that may look better suited for a toddler than an adult. Oooookay so what is this all about?? You'll have to see the video of what it looks like so make sure you're tuned in at 6:45 a.m.

We're live on air now. Tune in!

Christine