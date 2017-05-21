Mayor candidate Vi Lyles gets endorsement after town hall debate

Charlotte mayoral candidate Vi Lyles has received the endorsement of the Black Political Caucus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg.

The Caucus held a debate last week which attracted a large crowd of potential voters.

The endorsement carries weight in a crowded Democratic primary race between Mayor Pro Tem Liles, Mayor Jennifer Roberts, and state Senator Joel Ford.

Charlotte City Council member Kenny Smith is the lone Republican running.

Liles quickly took to Twitter to say she is “humbled by your vote of confidence and endorsement of my campaign for Mayor.”

The handling of Charlotte’s non-discrimination ordinance, which touched off the battle between state lawmakers over House Bill 2, is one campaign issue striking a chord with potential voters along with a rise in the City’s violent crime rate, affordable housing and access to opportunity.

