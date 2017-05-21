BLOG: First Alert Day issued for Tuesday

Rain will continue to move across the WBTV viewing area through Sunday evening. There could be pockets of heavy rain at times.

As we move into Monday, there will be a bit of a lull. There is still a chance for a shower or thunderstorm – especially Monday afternoon. However, over the next three days, Monday looks to be the least active.

Things will pick back up again Monday night and last into Tuesday, which is why a First Alert Day has been issued for Tuesday.

The rain could be heavy at times through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. We could pick up 1-2”, with locally higher amounts in that short amount of time. The greatest severe threat is actually Tuesday morning where we could have possibility of some embedded thunderstorms.

The rain chance continues into Wednesday before we start to dry out on Thursday. Memorial Day weekend looks to be a nice break from the wet weather.

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

