CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: Knights Beat Tides Sunday 5-3

Delmonico’s Blast Leads Knights Past Tides 5-3 Sunday

Charlotte’s Slugger Launches Two Home Runs in Exciting Finale Win



(NORFOLK, VA) -- It was a memorable day at the plate for Nicky Delmonico on Sunday and the Charlotte Knights reaped the benefits.



Delmonico launched two home runs -- including a go-ahead, two-run home run in the 12th inning -- to lead the Knights past the Norfolk Tides by a score of 5-3 in 12 innings on Sunday in the finale of their four-game series from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. The win sealed a series split for the Knights, who improved to 22-20 overall on the season. The win was Charlotte’s sixth over their last eight road games.



With the game knotted at 3-3, shortstop Everth Cabrera was hit-by-a-pitch with two outs in the 12th inning. With Cabrera now on first base, the stage was set for Delmonico, who had already launched a two-run home run earlier in the day. On a 1-0 pitch from Norfolk reliever Vidal Nuno (1-3, 5.63), Delmonico sent a deep two-run home run over the right field wall to give the Knights a 5-3 lead. Delmonico’s blast proved to be the difference on Sunday. Charlotte newcomer, RHP Jake Dunning, then went to work on the mound.



Making his debut with the Knights, Dunning (1-0, 0.00) was called upon in the 11th inning to keep the Tides from scoring a game-winning run. He held the Tides scoreless in the 11th and returned in the 12th to shut the door on his team’s 22nd win of the season. Dunning gave up just one hit over two shutout innings to earn the win.



RHP Reynaldo Lopez started for the Knights and was sharp over six innings of work. Lopez, who entered the game with five consecutive wins, gave up just one run on three hits. The 23-year-old right-hander, who is now 5-0 with a 2.08 ERA over his last six starts, struck-out six batters on Sunday. LHP Brian Clark allowed two runs in the seventh inning, which erased any chances of a sixth consecutive victory for Lopez. Relievers Zack Burdi (1.0 IP) and Will Lamb (2.0 IP) did not allow a run in three innings combined to keep the game tied.



In all, Delmonico finished the day 2-for-6 with two runs scored, two home runs (both two-run shots), and four RBIs. He hit two home runs in a game twice last season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons, with his last two-homer game coming on May 23, 2016. Outfielder Jacob May went 2-for-6 with a triple and a run scored.



The Knights will now return home to Charlotte for a scheduled off day on Monday. The team will then open a six-game homestand on Tuesday starting with a three-game series against the Syracuse Chiefs (Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals). RHP Carson Fulmer (5-2, 3.86) will get the start for the Knights against Syracuse RHP Joe Ross (2-2, 4.88). Pre-game radio coverage of Tuesday’s 7:05 p.m. game will begin at 6:50 p.m. on ESPN Charlotte (730 AM) and CharlotteKnights.com. The “Voice of the Charlotte Knights” Matt Swierad and Knights radio broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action.





