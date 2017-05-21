Four Lincolnton apartments vandalized with derogatory words, KKK graffiti

Several neighbors woke up Sunday morning to find their front doors vandalized at a Lincoln County apartment complex.

At least four doors were vandalized with derogatory words and sayings at the Woodhill Apartments on Georgetown Road in Lincolnton.

The words "KKK" and "bitch" deface two of the doors, while two other doors had homophobic slurs written on them.

Neighbors told WBTV they believe this wasn't a random crime and feel targeted.

Police are investigating this incident.

No arrests have been made.

