Body found in vehicle in pond on NC golf course

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) - A person was found dead inside a vehicle in a pond along a Southern Pines golf course on Sunday, police said.

Southern Pines police said they received the report just before 10:45 a.m. Sunday at Longleaf Golf Course and Family Club.

Officials say they pulled a body out of the water and deployed a dive team to make sure no one else was inside the car.

Capt. Charles Campbell with the Southern Pines police said a resident of the Longleaf Golf and Family Golf Club community spotted the body floating in the pond and called authorities.

Authorities say they think the car, which was partially submerged, went into the water overnight, and no one spotted it until daylight.

A CBS North Carolina photographer said that there is no road near the pond, which is between two fairways.

Campbell said it appears the incident was just a motor vehicle accident and no foul play was involved.

The name of the person found inside hasn’t been released.

CORRECTION: An earlier report citing the Aberdeen Times said the incident happened at the Knollwood Fairways and Driving Range.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.