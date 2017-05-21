Leadership Rowan recognizes graduates

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce has announced the graduates of the 2016-2017 Leadership Rowan Class.

According to the Chamber, twenty-seven participants completed the "prestigious nine-month long program."

“We are extremely proud of the history and success of Leadership Rowan with over 500 graduates of the program,” said Dustin Wilson (Chick-fil-A), Steering Committee Chairman. He continued, “This year’s class marks 24 years of Leadership Rowan graduates serving our community.”



Graduates of the 2015-2016 Leadership Rowan Class are: Dominique Bates, Rowan-Salisbury Schools; Brian Brady, Chandler Concrete Company & Building Supply; Kellie Cartwright, Rowan County Government; Alex Clark, Gemstones Academy & Compass; Mark Deaton, North Carolina Transportation Museum; Shawn Edman, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Shari Evans, Pregnancy Support Center; Heather Fidler, Partners in Learning Child Development Center; Mike Fisher, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Jacira Garner, City of Salisbury; Scott Grant, DataChambers, LLC; Renee Gray, Tender Hearted Home Care; Leslie Honeycutt; Novant Health Rowan Medical Center; Ken Ingle, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College; Jeanne LeMaster, Rowan Helping Ministries; Stephanie McNeil, Livingstone College; Melva Menius, Rowan County Government; Lisa Moose, Carolinas HealthCare System NorthEast; Marcus Neubacher, North Carolina Transportation Museum; Katie Scarvey, Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab; KC Scott, Rowan County Literacy Council; Chris Shelton, Life Church; Nicole Sherrill-Jamison, NSC Behavioral Concepts; Alyssa Smith, Community Care Clinic of Rowan County; Chris Tester, City of Salisbury; Shaina Vail, Partners in Learning Child Development Center and Jessica Walker, VA Medical Center – WG (Bill Hefner).

The deadline to apply for next year’s Leadership Rowan Class is Thursday, May 25, 2017.

The Chamber’s Leadership Rowan Steering Committee will select the class. Members of the Steering Committee are: Chair- Dustin Wilson, Chick-fil-A; Kelly Baker, City of Salisbury; Wendy Brindle, City of Salisbury; Alisha Byrd, Gemstones Academy & Compass; Bob Cartner, Chandler Concrete Company & Building Supply; Danelle Cutting, Rowan County Government; Deborah Johnson, Livingstone College; Nick Means, F & M Bank; Amy Smith, Rowan County Government; and, Janet Spriggs, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College.

For more information on the Leadership program, please contact Charlene Deese at the Rowan Chamber at cdeese@rowanchamber.com or (704) 633-4221.

