Car crashes near east Charlotte building following police chase

It is unclear whether anyone was injured when a car crashed near a building following a police chase Sunday .

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located an occupied stolen vehicle around 10:45 a.m. in east Charlotte. Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and a vehicle chase began.

Officers said the driver then crashed into a building near Citiside Drive. The occupants of the vehicle ran and fled the scene, police said.

CMPD could not confirm how many occupants were inside the vehicle.

No other information has been released.

