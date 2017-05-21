Two injured by K-9 in west Charlotte police chase

Two people are in custody following a police chase that began in west Charlotte Saturday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located a vehicle around 6:26 p.m. near Wabash Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle involved in recent robberies.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused and a chase began. The driver and passenger then jumped and fled from the vehicle on Roslyn Avenue, officers said.

Both of the people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center for minor injuries, MEDIC said. According to police, both people were taken to the hospital for a dog bite wound caused by CMPD's K-9 team.

No names have been released.

Police say charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.