Man, woman injured by K-9 in west Charlotte police chase

A man and woman that were arrested following a police chase in Charlotte Saturday has been identified, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, Warren Hall, 34, and Michelle Wilbanks, 41, are both facing several charges in connection to to the police chase that began in west Charlotte.

Officers said they located a vehicle around 6:26 p.m. near Wabash Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle involved in recent robberies.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle but Hall refused and a chase began. Officers said Hall and Wilbanks then jumped and fled from the vehicle on Roslyn Avenue, officers said.

Both suspects were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries, MEDIC said. According to police, Hall and Wilbanks were both taken to the hospital for a dog bite wound caused by CMPD's K-9 team.

Hall was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license is revoked, resisting public officer, flee arrest using a motor vehicle, one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering, two counts of felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Wilbanks was charged with misdemeanor larceny, carrying a concealed gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and resisting public officer.

