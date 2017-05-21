House fire started by discarded cigarette, causes 65K in damages

No one was injured in a house fire in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn End Circle.

Upon arrival, crews said they saw heavy smoke and flames pour out of the front side of the home. Nearly 36 firefighters were called to the scene, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

The home was heavily damaged, but the resident refused assistance from the Red Cross, crews told WBTV.

Charlotte Fire tweeted Sunday that the damage estimate was $65,000. Firefighters initially estimated the total extent of the damages to be around $75,000.

Update: Structure Fire; 5537 Autum End Cr; fire was the result of a discarded cigarette; damage estimate $65,000; no ink — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 21, 2017

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with minor injures after being hit by falling sheet rock, Charlotte Fire said.

Update: 5537 Autum End Cr; 1 firefighter transported, non life threaten injuries to hospital after being hit by falling sheet rock; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) May 21, 2017

Crews said the fire was a result of a discarded cigarette.

Neighbors told WBTV they saw someone at the home around 10 p.m. burning something in the front yard.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.