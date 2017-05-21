House fire started by discarded cigarette, causes 65K in damages

The CDC received reports of at least 32 outbreaks caused by Cryptosporidium — also known as "Crypto" — linked to swimming pools or water playgrounds in the U.S. in 2016.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers located a vehicle around 6:26 p.m. near Wabash Avenue that matched the description of a vehicle involved in recent robberies.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn End Circle.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson was charged with felony hit-and run.More >>
On Saturday, Ramsey Creek Beach opened for the first time this summer season, and much to the delight of beach goers and neighbors, it was not as crowded as opening day last year.More >>
