House fire in east Charlotte causes 75K in damages

No one was injured in a house fire in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn End Circle.

Upon arrival, crews said they saw heavy smoke and flames pour out of the front side of the home. Nearly 36 firefighters were called to the scene, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

The home was heavily damaged, but the resident refused assistance from the Red Cross, crews told WBTV.

Firefighters estimated the total extent of the damage to be $75,000.

Neighbors told WBTV they saw someone at the home around 10 p.m. burning something in the front yard.

No other information has been released.

