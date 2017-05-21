House fire in east Charlotte causes 75K in damages

On Saturday, Ramsey Creek Beach opened for the first time this summer season, and much to the delight of beach goers and neighbors, it was not as crowded as opening day last year.More >>
On Saturday, Ramsey Creek Beach opened for the first time this summer season, and much to the delight of beach goers and neighbors, it was not as crowded as opening day last year.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson was charged with felony hit-and run.More >>
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 19-year-old Kadalhia Denise Johnson was charged with felony hit-and run.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn End Circle.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the fire occurred around 4 a.m. in the 5500 block of Autumn End Circle.More >>
If you’re heading out first thing Sunday morning, there should just be a few showers here and there, which will ultimately be what the first half of the day will be like.More >>
If you’re heading out first thing Sunday morning, there should just be a few showers here and there, which will ultimately be what the first half of the day will be like.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>
When Piedmont Community Charter School, in Gaston County, gave out the school's yearbook last week two seniors had lines of Sharpie next to their photos where their senior quote was slated to be.More >>