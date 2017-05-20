First Alert Day: Flash Flood Watch issued for mountains, foothills

Sunday 8:22 a.m.

As of Sunday morning, we are seeing rain steadiest in the mountains and foothills, and it should continue to hold across the western half of our viewing area through the first part of Sunday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for our mountain and foothill counties until 2 a.m. Monday morning where 2-3" of rain may be possible.

The rain will be very slow moving, so it doesn't look like it will make it to the I-77 corridor until the Sunday afternoon hours. With that being said, there will likely still be scattered smaller showers that break out ahead of the main area of rain prior to its arrival. Once the steadier rain arrives, the rain will continue through the evening.

Severe weather potential is overall quite low for Sunday, with heavy rain being the biggest threat. However, severe storms may be possible later on this week.

The pattern stays active over the next few days, and while at this time it looks like showers on Monday may be widely scattered and generally light, a new disturbance moving in for Tuesday enhances the rainfall yet again, with wet weather sticking around through mid-week. Some areas may take until Friday to see the return of the sun- but at least that's just in time for Memorial Day weekend!

-Meteorologist Lyndsay Tapases

Saturday 8 p.m.

After a beautiful Saturday, it’s hard to believe Sunday could look so different.

A low pressure system will move into our viewing area on Sunday. The good news is that is shouldn’t be raining the entire day, but the bad news is that when it does rain, it could potentially be heavy and put down a lot of rain in a short amount of time.

If you’re heading out first thing Sunday morning, there should just be a few showers here and there, which will ultimately set the tone for the first half of the day. There will be more clouds than we have gotten used to but there shouldn’t be much rain.

Through Sunday afternoon and evening, our rain chances pick up. Current models are suggesting a batch of pretty heavy rain could move through right around dinner time Sunday. There could be a few thunderstorms but the big concern right now is the possibility of heavy rain. Some of the heaviest rain could fall Sunday night into Monday morning.

Rain chances stretch into the day on Monday as well, and we aren’t even in the clear after that.

A new system will impact us Tuesday and Wednesday, when more heavy rain could fall. By the time all is said and done on Wednesday, some spots could pick up 1-3” of rain.

It won’t be raining the whole time, but there could again be pockets of heavy rain at any time.

By Thursday, we take rain chances down to 30%. Then Friday and Saturday of next week should finally be clear and dry as we head into Memorial Day weekend.

-Meteorologist Leigh Brock