700 residents without power in east Charlotte

A fallen tree and downed limbs are the cause for a power outage that is affecting 700 people in east Charlotte Saturday, according to Duke Energy.

Duke Energy states the power outage is affecting residents living off of North Sharon Amity and Albemarle Road on Wilora Lake Road, Jenkins Drive, Four Seasons Lane and side streets.

Duke Energy says the power outage was first reported around 9:57 a.m. Saturday morning. The power is expected to be restored by 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to the outage map.

The fallen tree damaged equipment and power lines in the area, Duke Energy said.

