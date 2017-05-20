Family dispute leads to north Charlotte shooting, one injured

One person received minor injuries in a shooting in north Charlotte Saturday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. inside a home in the 1900 block of Taylor Avenue. Officers said there were seven people inside the home when the shooting occurred.

CMPD said the shooting was a result of a family dispute. All of the occupants inside the home knew one another, police said.

MEDIC said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center. Police said the victim is expected to be OK.

A witness told WBTV they called 9-1-1 and that the victim was shot in the hand.

No other information has been released.

