Streets packed in Salisbury for Cheerwine birthday party

Organizers said that their highest expectations were exceeded with the Cheerwine Centennial Celebration in downtown Salisbury on Saturday.

Advertised to begin at noon, there was a big crowd already walking along N. Main Street by 11:15. At 1:00 pm the line to visit the merchandise tent was estimated to have a one hour wait time.

Long lines also formed at the front door of the Rowan Museum where thousands viewed the Cheerwine display, already described by Executive Director Aaron Kepley as one of the most popular displays ever exhibited.

Visitors also greatly enjoyed the tents where ice cold cans of Cheerwine were given away. Joy Harper, the great-great-granddaughter of Cheerwine found L.D. Peeler said that she hoped they had brought enough drinks for everyone who was visiting the party.

Food booths were busy selling everything from ribs and turkey legs to hot dogs, hamburgers, and of course, Cheerwine cake.

The intense heat didn't seem to keep anyone away, but many were looking for shady spots and benches in places like East Street.

Many of the shops along Main were also busy with foot traffic.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.