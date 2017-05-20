The reason why Oprah, yes, Oprah, was in Charlotte Friday

Oprah Winfrey gives the commencement address at Johnson C. Smith University May, 2016 (Robert Lahser | The Charlotte Observer)

CHARLOTTE, NC (LaVendrick Smith | The Charlotte Observer) - Oprah Winfrey was in Charlotte Friday for a stop on her college commencement tour in which she honored a student from her Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa.

The former queen of daytime television was in town celebrating Johnson C. Smith University’s graduation activities and spending time with the student and graduate of OWLAG, which helps prepare disadvantaged high school-aged girls from South Africa to become leaders. JCSU is holding commencement exercises Sunday.

Winfrey posted a few videos of her visit to her Instagram page, including one of her and the student at The Fig Tree, a restaurant in the city’s Elizabeth neighborhood. Winfrey and the student, whom she refers to as one of her “daughter girls” but did not identify, toast to the student’s success.

Winfrey spoke last year at JCSU’s commencement ceremony where two young women from her program were graduating from the school.

Winfrey was also at Elon University’s graduation earlier this week for another one of her “daughter girls.”

Her graduation tour headed north following her visit to Charlotte. On Saturday, Winfrey was scheduled to give a commencement speech at Skidmore College in upstate New York. She’s also expected to speak at Smith College on Sunday in Massachusetts.