Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Kannapolis

A man has been charged in connection to hit-and-run that killed a woman in Kannapolis Thursday night.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 41-year-old Joshua Eugene Bolton was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run Friday.

Police said 36-year-old Stacey Elaine Barnette was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night between 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Centergrove Road at the Interstate-85 bridge.

The vehicle that hit Barnette fled the scene, officers said.

Kannapolis Police said based upon evidence gathered at the scene, the vehicle was believed to be a Nissan Frontier pickup that was manufactured between 1998-2000. As of Friday, officers did not know the color of the pickup.

Police said they received a tip Friday evening which led officials to Bolton at his home in the 3700 block of Centergrove Road.

Bolton was placed in the Cabarrus County Jail under a $25,000 secured bond.

If you have additional information in this hit-and-run, you're asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

