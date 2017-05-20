Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Kannapolis

The Duke Energy Map says power outage was first reported around 9:57 a.m. Saturday morning.More >>
If you’re heading out first thing Sunday morning, there should just be a few showers here and there, which will ultimately be what the first half of the day will be like.More >>
Two people were injured when they crashed into a retaining wall at a east Charlotte car dealership Saturday morning.More >>
According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 41-year-old Joshua Eugene Bolton was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run Friday.More >>
According to the Forest City Police Department, two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds around 11:17 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Arlington Street in Forest City.More >>
