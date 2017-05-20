Dalai Lama to visit Raleigh later this year - | WBTV Charlotte

Dalai Lama to visit Raleigh later this year

(Source: CBS News) (Source: CBS News)
RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) -

Raleigh’s mayor is helping set up a visit from the Dalai Lama in October.

The City of Raleigh told CBS North Carolina Mayor Nancy McFarlane is personally setting up an October visit from the Nobel Prize winner.

McFarlane went to Tibet earlier this month and met the Buddhist spiritual leader.

Powered by Frankly