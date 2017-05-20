Man, woman killed in Rutherford Co double shooting, homicide investigation underway

No arrests have been made in a double homicide in Rutherford County Friday.

According to the Forest City Police Department, two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds around 11:17 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of Arlington Street in Forest City.

Police said a man was found dead at the home and a woman was taken to Rutherford Regional. The woman later died at the hospital due to the injuries she sustained in the shooting, officers said.

Forest City Police said two juveniles fled the home and were not harmed in the shooting.

An unidentified male is still at large, according to Forest City Police.

No names have been released.

According to FOX Carolina, the State Bureau of Investigation was called in to help with the investigation.

If you have any information in regards to this shooting, you're asked to call the Rutherford County Central Communications Center at 828-286-2911.

