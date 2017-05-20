Two injured, ten cars damaged in crash at east Charlotte car dealership

The fire occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Brownstone Street off Atando Avenue, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.More >>
The fire occurred around 4:45 a.m. on Brownstone Street off Atando Avenue, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.More >>
Two people were injured when they crashed into a retaining wall at a east Charlotte car dealership Saturday morning.More >>
Two people were injured when they crashed into a retaining wall at a east Charlotte car dealership Saturday morning.More >>
Six days after hearing the two terrible words - breast cancer - she heard a wonderful one - pregnant. For more than a year, Amy Warlick fought hard for her boys.More >>
Six days after hearing the two terrible words - breast cancer - she heard a wonderful one - pregnant. For more than a year, Amy Warlick fought hard for her boys.More >>
You may wish to carefully evaluate your travel plans, both locally and regionally, early next week with the anticipated difficult conditions.More >>
You may wish to carefully evaluate your travel plans, both locally and regionally, early next week with the anticipated difficult conditions.More >>
According to the report, two people used a prying tool to get into the home while the 39-year-old victim was inside. The two people then restrained the victim and sexually assaulted her.More >>
According to the report, two people used a prying tool to get into the home while the 39-year-old victim was inside. The two people then restrained the victim and sexually assaulted her.More >>