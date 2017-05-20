Two injured, ten cars damaged in crash at east Charlotte car dealership

Two people were injured when they crashed into a retaining wall at a east Charlotte car dealership Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the wreck occurred around 2:20 a.m. when a man was driving inbound on East Independence Boulevard when he drove off the roadway and hit a wall at the Queen City Auto Sales car dealership.

Police said the vehicle that the man was driving, a red Sedan, flipped on its roof and slammed into three parked cars in the lot. This then created a domino effect in which one parked car was pushed into another car and another car after that, CMPD said.

In total, ten cars were damaged in the wreck, officers said. According to police, nine cars belonged to the business and were either destroyed or heavily damaged.

The male driver and a female passenger were both taken to the hospital by MEDIC, police said. Officers said the man has non-life threatening injuries, but the woman has more serious injuries.

Police said they are waiting to see the extent of the woman's injuries before filing any possible charges.

It is unclear whether alcohol or speed were factors in this wreck.

No names have been released.

