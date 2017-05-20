Fire destroys north Charlotte home, no one hurt

No one was injured in a house fire in north Charlotte Saturday morning.

The fire occurred around 4:45 a.m. at a home in the 1800 block Brownstone Street off of Atando Avenue, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

On arrival, firefighters said heavy smoke and flames were visible. Crews said most of the damage was contained to the rear side of the home.

The fire was under control within 12 minutes, crews said. In total, 27 firefighters assisted in this fire, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Firefighters said the home is unlivable.

The Red Cross may be called in to help the residents, firefighters said.

