First Alert: Heavy rain, threat of storms moving in Sunday

A storm center over the middle of the country will continue to push slowly toward the Carolinas over the weekend.

Showers and storms are expected to increase on Sunday and continue to build into the region Sunday night and early Monday, potentially setting up a disruptive start to the new work week with periods of heavy rain and sloppy roads.

We are also monitoring the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as a second and third round of significant rain may pass through the region.

You may wish to carefully evaluate your travel plans, both locally and regionally, early next week with the anticipated difficult conditions.

See the accompanying picture of the simulated radar midday Sunday as it shows widespread rain overtaking the Carolinas.

