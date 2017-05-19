Weather worries

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
We appear to be in for a good weather weekend, but Monday has just been declared a First Alert Day by our team of meteorologists. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected and Eric Thomas has details at 11:00.
Former FBI Director James Comey says he will testify in open session before the Senate intelligence committee. This comes as the President leaves for a whirlwind tour of the middle east and ending with other world leaders in Europe. Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting Mr. Trump told Russian diplomats during their visit that Comey was a quote "nut job" and that firing him relieved quote "great pressure."
We just got video of a man who tried to force his way into the cockpit while holding a laptop on a flight from LA to Hawaii. Fighter jets escorted the flight to its destination and the FBI took the man off for questioning.
And Oprah Winfrey is in our town tonight for graduation ceremonies at JC Smith University.
Please join Brigida Mack, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
According to the report, two people used a prying tool to get into the home while the 39-year-old victim was inside. The two people then restrained the victim and sexually assaulted her.More >>
Flight 1889 landed safely at 5:01 p.m. with 151 passengers and five crew members aboard, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said.More >>
The news comes at the tail end of a whirlwind day in Washington, following reports that President Trump told Russian diplomats he fired "nut job" Comey to "relieve pressure" from the Russia investigation.More >>
A 21-year-old has been identified as the driver that led police on a chase that started in Charlotte and ended in South Carolina Thursday, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said with the Chester County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The university says money was illegally added to students' Flex Food Cards. These cards allowed students to purchase food from establishments on campus.More >>
