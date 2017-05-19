Weather worries

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

We appear to be in for a good weather weekend, but Monday has just been declared a First Alert Day by our team of meteorologists. Rain and cooler temperatures are expected and Eric Thomas has details at 11:00.

Former FBI Director James Comey says he will testify in open session before the Senate intelligence committee. This comes as the President leaves for a whirlwind tour of the middle east and ending with other world leaders in Europe. Meanwhile, the New York Times is reporting Mr. Trump told Russian diplomats during their visit that Comey was a quote "nut job" and that firing him relieved quote "great pressure."

We just got video of a man who tried to force his way into the cockpit while holding a laptop on a flight from LA to Hawaii. Fighter jets escorted the flight to its destination and the FBI took the man off for questioning.

And Oprah Winfrey is in our town tonight for graduation ceremonies at JC Smith University.

Please join Brigida Mack, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!