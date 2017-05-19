Charlotte-to-Hartford flight makes emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham

RALEIGH, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) - An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Hartford made an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday because of an electrical odor.

Flight 1889 landed safely at 5:01 p.m. with 151 passengers and five crew members aboard, American Airlines spokeswoman Katie Cody said.

Three crew members were taken to the hospital “out of an abundance of caution,” including the pilot and first officer, Cody said. A flight attendant also was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical condition, Cody said. No passengers were affected, according to Cody.

Maintenance workers were trying to determine the cause of the odor, Cody said.

A new crew and plane were brought in, and the flight departed at about 7:40 p.m.