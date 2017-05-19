83-year-old woman falls to her death off Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

Conserved land along the Blue Ridge Parkway The Nature Conservancy. (Source: The Charlotte Observer file photo)

An 83-year-old woman fell to her death from an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Pisgah National Forest on Friday morning, multiple media outlets reported.

83 year old woman dies after fall from Blue Ridge @BlueRidgeNPS, a warning on the dangers tonight at 6 @WLOS_13 pic.twitter.com/nJoywhPLBb — FRANK FRABONI (@FRABONZ) May 19, 2017

The woman fell 150 feet from the East Fork Overlook, about 40 miles southwest of Asheville in Haywood County, the (Asheville) Citizen-Times reported. Her companion called 911.

Crews recovered the woman’s body at 1 p.m. Her name will be released once her family is contacted, the National Park Service said in a news release.