83-year-old woman falls to her death off Blue Ridge Parkway overlook

By The Charlotte Observer Staff
Conserved land along the Blue Ridge Parkway The Nature Conservancy. (Source: The Charlotte Observer file photo) Conserved land along the Blue Ridge Parkway The Nature Conservancy. (Source: The Charlotte Observer file photo)
CHARLOTTE, NC (Joe Marusak/The Charlotte Observer) -

An 83-year-old woman fell to her death from an overlook on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Pisgah National Forest on Friday morning, multiple media outlets reported.

The woman fell 150 feet from the East Fork Overlook, about 40 miles southwest of Asheville in Haywood County, the (Asheville) Citizen-Times reported. Her companion called 911.

Crews recovered the woman’s body at 1 p.m. Her name will be released once her family is contacted, the National Park Service said in a news release.

