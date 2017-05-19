Gastonia homicide linked to alleged gang members in Thursday's FBI bust

A 21-year-old has been identified as the driver that led police on a chase that started in Charlotte and ended in South Carolina Thursday, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said with the Chester County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Lamonte Lloyd and Tiquan Powell are charged with Cheeontah Howard's death from February 2016.More >>
Visitors will notice some changes this year not only to parking but to security and traffic flow. The county estimates that more than 60,000 people visited the beach in its first year.More >>
According to the report, two people used a prying tool to get into the home while the 39-year-old victim was inside. The two people then restrained the victim and sexually assaulted her.More >>
According to the Boone Police Department, 21-year-old Austin Tyler Cotton was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.More >>
