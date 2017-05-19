Gastonia homicide linked to alleged gang members in Thursday's FBI bust

Indictment papers released Thursday show two alleged gang members with the United Blood Nation are accused of killing 29-year-old Cheeontah Howard at a Gastonia motel.

Lamonte Lloyd and Tiquan Powell are charged with Howard's death from February 2016. They were already in jail at the time of the bust. According to the indictment, Lloyd and Powell were trying to rob Howard at the Red Carpet Inn and Suite before shooting and killing her.

One of Howard's neighbors, who asked to remain anonymous, said she didn't know Howard very well, but is thinking of the family after this latest revelation in the case.

"It's bringing back all the pain to them," she said.

On Thursday, FBI agents and local law enforcement officers charged 83 alleged United Blood Nation gang members.

After hearing Howard's death is possibly gang-related, the neighbor told WBTV she's worried this problem is only going to get worse.

"It's coming down here, if not already here. We're getting a lot of crime and I'm sure that's where it's from, this gang thing," the neighbor said. "We're actually thinking of moving further on down, further in the country, to get away from it."

Lloyd and Powell are also accused of killing Jimmy Daniels Jr in Halifax County less than a month before Howard's death. They're both also charged with conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, attempted murder, and use of a firearm.

There are still seven alleged gang members targeted in this operation on the run.

