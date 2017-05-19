Auto detailing tips to fight against pollen and bugs

Summertime is just around the corner so that means weeks of going to the pool, getting a tan, bugs, and pollen. What? Bugs and pollen aren’t as fun as the first two? You’re right. Toyota of N Charlotte wants to make sure that your car is protected from these threats, as they can prove to be quite detrimental to its overall appearance. So follow along with these auto detailing tips so you can actually enjoy your summer!
Maybe pollen and bugs don’t seem like much of a threat to you. They’ll occasionally get washed away or the rain will knock off anything stuck to your car. However, leaving pollen and bugs on your car for more than two weeks can cause damage that starts becoming expensive to fix. To avoid that, here are some auto detailing suggestions to prevent having to spend more.
Maybe you’re not sure if you can do a good enough job auto detailing your vehicle yourself. Or maybe you’re worried about your allergies flaring up when cleaning your car. No worries! You can let the professionals handle it at Toyota of N Charlotte. Our team will make sure to do such a good auto detailing job it will make you think you have a new car.
Come visit Toyota of N Charlotte today to get an auto detailing. Our service center is open Monday thru Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and on Saturday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Schedule an appointment by calling us at (888) 387-1214.
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.