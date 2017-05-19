21-year-old arrested, charged in police chase from Charlotte to SC

A 21-year-old has been identified as the driver that led police on a chase that started in Charlotte and ended in South Carolina Thursday, Chief Deputy Robert Sprouse said with the Chester County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Chester County Sheriff's Office, Jabari Raekwon Johnson was arrested for leading deputies on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

The incident began around 3:06 p.m. Thursday when Charlotte officers spotted a vehicle with a stolen tag on Tyvola Road at South Boulevard. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Johnson allegedly refused and a police helicopter was called in, deputies said.

The Chester County Sheriff's Office said Johnson was headed into Chester County from Charlotte. Officers soon learned that the vehicle was reportedly used in an armed robbery. At that point, officers began pursuing the vehicle.

Deputies spotted the vehicle traveling on Lancaster Highway near Lewisville Middle School at a high rate of speed, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said they attempted to stop the vehicle, but Johnson reportedly failed to stop and continued speeding.

Deputies said Johnson continued towards Interstate 77 when he then got off on exit 65 northbound towards Rock Hill. There, WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when Johnson side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.

Johnson fled the scene on foot and ran into nearby woods, deputies said. Two other occupants in the car were taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Johnson was apprehended in the woods off of J S Gaston Road and Highway 901, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies said Johnson was taken to the Chester County Detention Center. The sheriff's office said charges will be filed. Alcohol and drugs are not factors in this chase, the police report said.

On Thursday, deputies said one person was taken to the Chesterfield Detention Center. It is unclear whether the two other occupants in the car will be facing charges. In court Friday, it was said that the other two occupants in the vehicle are juveniles.

