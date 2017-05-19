Report: Woman restrained, sexually assaulted and robbed inside Charlotte home

Police in Charlotte are trying to find two people they say broke into a woman's apartment and sexually assaulted her during a robbery.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on the 3300 block of New Hampshire Drive, which is off of Idlewild Road in southeast Charlotte.

According to the report, two people used a prying tool to get into the home while the 39-year-old victim was inside. The two people then restrained the victim and sexually assaulted her.

The attackers took property from the home, including two televisions, before leaving the scene.

Police have not released any description of the suspects but confirmed that no arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

