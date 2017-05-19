Arrest made in Boone County home invasion

A man was arrested and charged in a home invasion from May 3 in Boone, police said.

According to the Boone Police Department, 21-year-old Austin Tyler Cotton was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering.

The reported home invasion occurred around 9:37 p.m. at an apartment on Green Street, officers said. Police said Cotton received a non-life threatening gunshot wound when he was reportedly shot by the resident during the break-in.

PREVIOUS: Alleged burglar shot by resident in Boone home invasion

Officers said Cotton was taken before the Watauga County Magistrate and was set with a $5,000 unsecured bond. Boone Police said the resident did not know Cotton.

Cotton is scheduled to appear in the Watauga District Court on June 2.

No other information has been released.

