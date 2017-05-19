Traffic to be heavy around Charlotte Motor Speedway for next ten days

Thousands of race fans will be populating the roadways in northeast Mecklenburg County and southwest Cabarrus County in the coming days as NASCAR events kick off at Charlotte Motor Speedway, capped by the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 28.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is preparing for increased traffic on I-85, U.S. 29, N.C. 49 and Bruton Smith Boulevard.

“We’ve got a great plan that we work on year round with the State Highway Patrol and the NC DOT, and they do a great job with us on looking at the best routes and trying to get people in and out of the parking lots as quickly as possible," said Charlotte Motor Speedway's Scott Cooper.

NCDOT will utilize overhead message signs and portable message signs to alert motorists of potential problem areas and suggested alternate routes around incidents and congestion.

There is also ongoing construction with lane shifts from Interstate 85 mile marker 55 in Cabarrus County to mile marker 68 in Rowan County.

Bruton Smith Boulevard often sees the most traffic volume, since mobile direction services and GPS devices typically direct users to this route. Because of this, NCDOT encourages motorists to use U.S. 29 to access the speedway whenever possible.

“Best thing is we want people to get here safely and we want them to have a good time. So we always recommend with the number of people that are coming in to visit for the next ten days, that if you’re local, think about taking Highway 29 and Highway 49 to get to the speedway area and that frees up the interstates for a lot of the out of state and out of region traffic," Cooper added.

The following are suggested routes for motorists heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway:

For motorists traveling from South Carolina: Take I-77 North to the I-485 outer loop (Exit 1B) to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33);

For motorists traveling from west of Charlotte: Take I-85 North to I-485 (Exit 30) and follow I-485 Inner to U.S. 29 North. An alternate route is I-85 North to Poplar Tent Road (Exit 52) to Pitts School Road to U.S. 29 South;

For motorists traveling from east of Charlotte: Take the I-485 outer loop to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33); and

For motorists traveling from north of Charlotte: Take George W. Liles Parkway (Exit 54) to U.S. 29 South.

Commuters who use I-85 through this area should adjust driving time or, if possible, use an alternate route, especially if traveling during the weekend.

After race events, all traffic will be directed away from the speedway. Motorists should follow the direction of law enforcement at all times, according to NC DOT.

