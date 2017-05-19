Woman identified in fatal hit-and-run in Kannapolis, police searching for driver

A woman who was killed in a hit-and-run in Kannapolis has been identified Friday.

According to the Kannapolis Police Department, 36-year-old Stacey Elaine Barnette was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night. Police said Barnette was killed in a hit-and-run between 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Centergrove Road at the Interstate-85 bridge.

The vehicle that hit Barnette fled the scene, officers said.

Kannapolis Police said based upon evidence gathered at the scene, the vehicle is believed to be a Nissan Frontier pickup that was manufactured between 1998-2000. Officers don't know the color of the pickup.

All information given to the Cabarrus Crime Stoppers can be anonymous. A reward up to $1,000 has been issued for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this fatal hit-and-run.

If you have information in this hit-and-run, you're asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000.

