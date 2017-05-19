Union County, Wanda Sue Larson respond to civil lawsuit

Attorneys representing Union County and Wanda Sue Larson in her official capacity as a former Union County DSS supervisor responded to a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of the boy found tied to a porch with a dead chicken around his neck.

The lawsuit alleges Larson used her job as a DSS supervisor to manipulate the system and get the boy into her care as a foster parent. The complaint also accuses Union County of not properly supervising Larson and ignoring complaints about the boy’s treatment under her care.

The attorney for the boy and his mother filed the civil lawsuit against Union County and Larson - both as a former DSS employee and in her individual capacity in November 2016.

Attorneys for the county removed the case to federal court in early May.

On Thursday, they filed a response to the lawsuit. In their response, Union County denies any wrongdoing and asks a judge to dismiss the lawsuit and require the mother of the boy to pay the county’s attorney’s fees.

The county’s response in court comes days after a WBTV investigation revealed new allegations made by multiple children rescued from Larson’s home who say they were sexually abused by Larson and her boyfriend Dorian Harper.

A separate WBTV investigation this week also uncovered a new state report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that found Union County DSS failing to follow proper procedure in a majority of foster care cases.

Among the report’s findings were that more than half of foster care cases are not being properly reviewed by a supervisor.

