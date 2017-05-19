Plane makes emergency landing in Rowan County, officials say

No one was injured when a single engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing in China Grove Friday afternoon, officials said.

The plane had to make the emergency landing around 1 p.m. in the Lentz Road area near Fred Road.

According to WBTV's Sky 3, it appears the plane landed in a field.

The FAA's registry lists the aircraft as a CESSNA 172H registered to Daniel Knall of the 5300 block of Stokes Ferry Road in Salisbury. The plane's manufacturer year is 1966.

