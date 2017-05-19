Iredell County man charged in child porn case

An Iredell County man is facing charges in a child pornography case.

Detectives say they found hundreds of child porn files on 34-year-old Jeremy Miller's computer after receiving a cyber tip on Feb. 15.

A search warrant of Miller's Dropbox account yielded 135 GB of data.

Iredell County detectives, the SBI, and Homeland Security searched Miller's home and say they gathered more evidence.

Miller was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center and charged with five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a child. Deputies say more charges are expected.

He was given a $100,000 secured bond.

