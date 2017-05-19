Safety Awards given to Kannapolis city workers

The City of Kannapolis has been recognized by the North Carolina Department of Labor for maintaining a safe and healthful workplace in 2016.

The statewide program includes more than 5,000 North Carolina firms, and about 3,000 awards are presented each year. In order to qualify for an award, businesses must have no fatalities and an injury incidence rate at least 50 percent below the average for their industry.

The City of Kannapolis received the following awards:

Administration – Gold Award, First Year

Customer Service – Gold Award, Fourth Year

Fire – Silver Award, First Year

Police – Silver Award, First Year

The Gold Award recognizes that the City of Kannapolis administration and customer service employees did not miss more than 1.25 days of work, were not restricted from activity, and were not transferred due to injury. The Silver Award recognizes that the City fire and police employees did not miss more than one full day of work due to injury.

For more information about the awards, visit nclabor.com.

