SBI investigation leads to sex charge for Rowan man

An investigation by the Computer Crimes unit of the State Bureau of Investigation led to a sex crime charge against a Rowan County man.

Dakotah Eugene Munson, 24, of Scout Road, was charged with one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the warrant, Munson was found to be in possession of a video that included a minor "unknown between 12-15 years old" engaging in sexual activity consisting of "a male (touching himself)."

The investigation could lead to additional charges.

The Rowan Sheriff's Office served the arrest warrant on Thursday afternoon.

