Woman shot in east Charlotte

The shooting happened around 4:55 a.m. in the 1800 block of Anderson Street.More >>
The shooting happened around 4:55 a.m. in the 1800 block of Anderson Street.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday that 35-year-old Shenika Yvonne James was charged with murder in the killing of 25-year-old Jarel D'Shaun Grace.More >>
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday that 35-year-old Shenika Yvonne James was charged with murder in the killing of 25-year-old Jarel D'Shaun Grace.More >>
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.More >>
WBTV's Sky3 was over the scene when the vehicle side-swiped another car, lost control and came to rest on the right side of the interstate.More >>
Clark is now determined to see Marsy's Law passed in North Carolina. The constitutional amendment would provide victim's and their families the rights the accused and convicted already have.More >>
Clark is now determined to see Marsy's Law passed in North Carolina. The constitutional amendment would provide victim's and their families the rights the accused and convicted already have.More >>
Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford met in a Beatties Ford Road church in the debate sponsored by the Black Political Caucus.More >>
Mayor Jennifer Roberts, Mayor Pro Tem Vi Lyles and state Sen. Joel Ford met in a Beatties Ford Road church in the debate sponsored by the Black Political Caucus.More >>