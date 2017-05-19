Woman shot in east Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

Woman shot in east Charlotte

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A woman went to the hospital after being shot in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:55 a.m. in the 1800 block of Anderson Street. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say when they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the leg. Medic took her to Carolinas Medical Center.

No arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly