Second suspect charged with murder in April triple shooting

A second person has been charged in an April deadly triple shooting.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced Thursday that 35-year-old Shenika Yvonne James was charged with murder in the killing of 25-year-old Jarel D'Shaun Grace.

Grace was found shot and lying in the front yard of a house along the 4100 block of Colebrook Road the afternoon of April 1.

Ten minutes later, CMPD received a call for a second shooting in the 4000 block of Briarhill Drive. Officers said the second victim's injuries were minor. A third victim reportedly left the scene before police could get there.

Police said a disagreement led to the shooting and all of the victims knew each other.

James Russell Andrews, 23, was arrested in the case several days after the shooting, on April 5. He was charged with murder, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill and possession of a firearm by felon.

RELATED: Man arrested in Charlotte, charged in deadly weekend triple shooting

In addition to murder, James faces charges of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, robbery with a dangerous weapon, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

James turned herself in at the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, where she remains in custody. She will be transferred to Mecklenburg County.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.