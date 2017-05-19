Happy Birthday Cheerwine!

Good morning everyone! This is Christine Sperow. Today is Friday, May 19. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning from 4:30-9:00 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.

TODAY: President Trump embarks on his first international trip as commander-in-chief later today amid a slew of bad headlines that have shaken the White House this week.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott is fighting for more body cameras for South Carolina's law enforcement. We'll tell you what his proposal, Safer Officers and Safer Citizens Act, will do.

The Charlotte mayoral race could be a contested one come November. Last night, three of the candidate went face-to-face in a debate. In case you missed it we'll tell you the range of topics they discussed including public safety and police accountability.



VIDEO ALERT: We have the dramatic Sky 3 video of a high speed chase that crossed state lines ends in a crash. It started in South Charlotte and the driver led officers all the way down I-77. We'll show you how police were able to catch the suspect.

So many things happening this weekend in Charlotte including the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the opening of a popular waterpark in the area...AND....a huge birthday celebration planned in Salisbury to celebrate a Carolina staple - CHEERWINE! We'll break down the forecast so you can plan ahead for the weekend.

We're live on air now. Tune in!

Christine