Father of slain CMPD officer fighting for victims' rights

Bob Clark feels like he has a new purpose in life. The father of slain CMPD officer Sean Clark is fighting to see a new law passed that would grant victims and their families important rights.

Clark's mission started shortly after the tenth anniversary of his son's tragic and sudden death.

"That was the toughest thing I ever did, and I knew if I didn't do something it was going to overtake me," Clark told WBTV.

He's talking about visiting the Timber Ridge Apartments for the first time since Sean was killed there. He attended a ceremony marking the ten year anniversary two months ago.

"That's when we heard the rumor that Montgomery had been moved to Albemarle," he said.

It wasn't a rumor. Demetrius Montgomery, the man convicted of the 2007 murders of officers Sean Clark and Jeff Shelton, had been moved out of maximum security to a state prison not far from Charlotte.

"We had Montgomery too close to the scene of the crime," the father said.

The Clark's were never alerted of the move, contrary to a court order that states they should be.

"Since day one there's been a total of five moves and we've never been notified. Never once? Neither of our families have ever been notified," Clark said.

It didn't take the State Bureau of Prisons long to move Montgomery again. He's now far from Charlotte in Nash County. But Clark decided his mission wouldn't stop with his son.

"I think it's very one-sided. The criminals are getting treated better than the victims," he said.

Clark is now determined to see Marsy's Law passed in North Carolina. The constitutional amendment would provide victim's and their families the rights the accused and convicted already have.

"Now Marsy's Law may not help us, but it's going to help somebody so they don't have to go through what we're currently going through," Clark said.

Marsy's Law is working its way through the North Carolina legislature and could show up on the 2018 ballot. Clark will keep pushing until it does.

"It may be a 12-round or a 15-round fight, but I consider myself in a fight," he said.

For more information about Marsy's Law, visit https://marsyslaw.us/.

