3 injured, Arrowood Rd closed after crash in southwest Charlotte

Arrowood Road was closed between S. Tryon Street and Arrow Point Road Thursday evening due to a traffic accident that sent three people to the hospital.

Firefighters reported the crash around 9:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of West Arrowood Rd. They said at least one person was pinned inside a vehicle.

Officials said three people were taken to area hospitals but did not give details about their conditions.

Significant delays were expected while crews worked the scene.

There is no word on what may have led to the crash and no names have been released.

