South Rowan student named Outstanding Student of the Year

Congratulations to South Rowan High’s Cheyenne Hunter for being named the ‘CTE Outstanding Student of the Year’ for Rowan-Salisbury Schools. The announcement was made during the Workforce Development Alliance meeting held at the Gateway building in Salisbury.

Cheyenne is the FFA Chapter President and a Regional FFA Officer. She is the lead student for community service projects at SRHS. Cheyenne plans to attend NC State University.

High schools in the district selected a student to be their school’s ‘CTE Student of the Year.’ Students were required to complete an application and an interview process.

Finalists for the district title include:

Brittany Anderson – Jesse Carson High

Drew McCallum – East Rowan High

Javin Goodine – North Rowan High

Alicia Kincaid – Salisbury High

Cheyenne will be honored at the May 22 Board of Education meeting.