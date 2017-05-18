Monday at 6: Traffic expert unlocks Charlotte congestion

It’s no secret that Charlotte’s roads are fast being clogged. It can sometimes take an hour to go just a few miles - especially on the area’s most infamous highway: I-77.

But a WBTV traffic investigation found problems in other areas, too. A national survey of traffic congestion authored by Texas A&M University ranked Charlotte in the top third out of more than 100 metro areas in terms of congestion volume.

We flew in a traffic expert who wrote that congestion report to the Queen City to ride around Charlotte and unlock the traffic mysteries we all wonder about as we’re stuck in traffic every morning.

Watch WBTV News on Monday at 6 p.m. to find out why causes the traffic headache on your commute and what traffic planners can do to help alleviate the problem.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.