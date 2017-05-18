SLIDESHOW: Top baby names in the Carolinas revealed

Less than a week after the Social Security Administration (SSA) released its annual list of the most popular baby names, the agency broke down the top baby names by state.

The SSA released the data for the top 100 baby names for boys and the top 100 baby names for girls for every state in the United States.



In North Carolina, Charlotte isn't just the Queen City - it is also queen when it comes to popular baby names for baby girls in the state, ranking in the top five names. But it wasn't just Charlotte - several of the top 50 names for girls were location-based.

For the boys, biblical names like Noah, Elijah, Luke and James were still among the most popular names in the state.

Every May, the SSA releases the top 1,000 baby names for the previous year - along with a list of the baby names that increased — and decreased — the most in popularity.

The agency's website provides lists of the top 1,000 baby names - nationwide - for each year, dating back to 1880. The top baby names that year were John and Mary. John is now listed, nationally, at number 28 and Mary has dropped down to 127.

Don't worry South Carolina natives - we took at look at the most popular names in the Palmetto state, too.



Continuing the religious theme with girl names - Mary, Trinity and even Nevaeh (Heaven backward) were popular in South Carolina.

For the boys, names like Connor, Easton and Kingston were more popular in South Carolina than the state to the north.

