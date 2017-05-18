Students at Sedgefield Middle honored, awarded for academic success

A special ceremony was held at Sedgefield Middle School Thursday called "Tied to Greatness" to honor nearly 20 Sedgefield Middle School male students for making A's and B's.

The honor roll students received bow ties to wear to set them apart from the other students. The school principal, Erik Turner, told the boys that wearing a bow tie brings about a certain leadership skill and he emphasized the importance of the students to be leaders in their school and in life.

Administrators say oftentimes the troublemakers are the ones who get all the attention and the students who are doing the right thing get overlooked. The honor roll students received a free lunch, a ticket to Carowinds and of course the bow tie to wear to school for their academic success.

"To see the kids’ faces light up yesterday when they received their bow ties was an amazing experience," Dontae Wooten said, the organizer for Tied to Greatness.

Students say this recognition makes a difference for them.

"I feel happy about it," Derek McKnight said, a student at Sedgefield Middle School. "I appreciate it that they care about us doing good in school."

At the end of the ceremony, the male students recited and signed a pledge for greatness. They were told to stay in school, remain focused and go after their dreams.

